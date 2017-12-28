Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting that killed a 21-year-old man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOVER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A 21-year-old York County man was shot and killed by police early Thursday morning.

Police said they received a call to come to a Dover Township home, but also said that when officers arrived, they found a man armed with an AR-15 rifle.

It happened in the 3800-block of Kings Lane, near Brownstone Drive, at the far end of a development filled with townhomes.

News of the shooting caught some neighbors by surprise, while others were saddened about the loss of life.

Neighbor Larraine Greco said "this is an extremely quiet neighborhood, and in spite of this that there are quite a good number of teens and tweens, they're all well behaved and well supervised, so I'm just shocked and saddened."

Many people who live in the Dover Township neighborhood say not much happens here, but that changed after police were called to the Kings Lane home around 1:45 am, Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police trooper Megan Frazer said "a female made the 911 call, and she just said that she needed police. That was it. We didn't know any more information at the time, and the officer was there in seconds because he was right down the road."

As police arrived, they said they found 21-year-old Isaiah Green, in his garage. Police said Green approached them with an AR-15 rifle.

"The officer ordered the gun down," Frazer said

"Mr Green was shot by police at the scene," Frazer added.

It was 90 minutes after the 911 call came in that Green was pronounced dead, but state police say the reason for the call is unknown.

"That police was needed, no further information, they didn't know if it was a domestic, they didn't know anything, so obviously the police officer arrived on scene and had to quickly react," Frazer said.

Neighbors now are the ones reacting to the shooting that happened from their front doors.

Neighbor Paul Pusztai said "?this is just a typical working class neighborhood, no problems, a very nice place to live, very quiet, lots of children."

"Sorry to hear about it, but I hope and pray that it will be just that, one isolated incident, and never to happen again. Hopefully, it will draw the neighborhood together too," Greco said.,

Friends and family could be seen arriving at the house Thursday afternoon, obviously emotional about the loss of a loved one.

Green's family set up a GoFundMe page to pay for his expenses.