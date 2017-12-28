× New incentives, bonuses offered for those entering the Pennsylvania Army National Guard

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– There are additional reasons to join the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

New incentives and bonuses are being offered to new recruits joining the National Guard.

SSG Mike Schriefer stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to discuss the eligibility requirements for joining the guard, and how you are prepared for basic training.

For more information, you can visit the National Guard website here.