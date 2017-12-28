× Police investigating bullet shot into a home in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which a bullet was shot into a home.

On December 25, police responded to the first block of Fisher Drive in Latimore Township for a report of a bullet hole being found in a home.

Upon arrival, police learned from the victim that a bullet had traveled through his daughter’s bedroom and struck a wall.

The round was fired from a rifle and was found to have caused damage to both the exterior and interior walls.

The victim and several neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 3:00 p.m. that day.

Anyone knowing the identity of the shooter is asked to contact State Police at Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.