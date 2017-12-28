× Police investigating multiple shots fired into home in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating multiple shots fired into a residence in Carlisle.

On December 27 around 1:45 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the first block of McBride Avenue.

Police discovered that multiple shots were fired into a residence and recovered shell casings on the scene.

No one was hurt during the incident.

If anyone has information in regards to this incident they should call 717-240-6622 and speak with Detective Klinger.