Police investigating multiple shots fired into home in Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating multiple shots fired into a residence in Carlisle.
On December 27 around 1:45 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the first block of McBride Avenue.
Police discovered that multiple shots were fired into a residence and recovered shell casings on the scene.
No one was hurt during the incident.
If anyone has information in regards to this incident they should call 717-240-6622 and speak with Detective Klinger.
40.201024 -77.200274