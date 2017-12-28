× Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of a food delivery driver in Harrisburg

DAUHPIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a food delivery driver.

On December 22 at approximately 6:35 p.m., a food delivery driver was robbed at gun point in the 400 block of Fox Street in Harrisburg.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin, black male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red bandana around his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Meier at 717-909-9242.