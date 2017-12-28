× Police seek Etters man for Harrisburg Sheetz robbery

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for an Etters man that allegedly robbed a Sheetz store.

Todd Kriegsman is wanted for robbery.

On December 27 shortly after 3:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Sheetz store on Paxton Street in Harrisburg for a report of a robbery.

A male, later identified as Kriegsman, asked to prepay for gasoline and placed change on the counter.

When the clerk opened the drawer, Kriegsman allegedly leaned over the counter and grabbed an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing the scene in a pickup truck.

Police were unable to locate the suspect or the truck.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kriegsman is asked to call Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. You may also submit a tip online at SwataraPolice.org.