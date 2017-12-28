Police seek missing Cumberland County juveniles

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two juveniles who went missing in South Middleton Township.

Brayden Dewalt 15, and his girlfriend, 13-year-old Kira Roelke, were reported missing Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m.

According to State Police, Roelke walked to Dewalt’s residence following a confrontation at her house. They have not been seen since.

Dewalt was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans. Roelke was wearing a blue pull-over, a gray shirt and black jogging pants.

The pair is considered “Missing — Endangered” because they are not dressed appropriately for the sub-freezing temperatures, police say. Also, Roelke takes medication daily which she does not have with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-249-2121.