Police seek suspect in robbery of Speedway in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a suspect in the robbery of a Speedway convenience store.

On December 25 around 9:05 p.m., the suspect entered the Speedway in the 4300 block of Derry Street and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black jacket, black gloves, dark pants, a black cap, and a mask.

He fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Swatara Police Det. James Moyer at 717-564-2550 or jmoyer@swatarapolice.org. You may also submit an anonymous tip at SwataraPolice.org.