Police seek suspects that allegedly stole $4,000 worth of jewelry in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking suspects that allegedly stole $4,000 worth of jewelry.

On November 18 in the first block of S. Hanover Street in Carlisle Borough, a man and two women entered a jewelry store.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., the man pictured above entered a jewelry case multiple times and took items that are valued at $4,000.

The man left with the two women, and it is surmised that they know each other from video surveillance.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding any of the three subjects’ identity please contact CPD by calling the police station at 717-243-5252 option 3, or by submitting a tip through the tip line on the CRIMEWATCH website reference case number CAR2017-12-0267. You may remain anonymous.