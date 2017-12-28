× Poll: If you won the lottery, what would you do with the money?

You’ve got two ways to win more than $300 million this week.

But the odds of winning either lottery aren’t as good as they used to be.

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $306 million when no one won the top prize in Tuesday’s drawing. Its next drawing is Friday night.

And Powerball’s jackpot stands at $384 million after no one won Wednesday’s drawing. Its next drawing comes Saturday night.

Both games offering $300 million prizes at the same time has been rare in the past. But it’s about to become more common. That’s because there are now longer odds in both games, leading to more frequent large jackpots.

Our question is, if you won the lottery, what would you do with the money?