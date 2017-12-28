× White Rose Figure Skating Club performances on NYE rescheduled due to frigid weekend temperatures

YORK — The City of York announced Thursday that the New Year’s Eve performances by the White Rose Figure Skating Club are being postponed due to frigid temperatures forecasted for the weekend.

The performances will now take place on Friday, January 5, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in conjunction with Downtown Inc’s First Friday events. The ice rink will be set up on the southeast corner of Continental Square (intersection of Market and George Streets in downtown York), the City of York states.

All other New Year’s Eve events are proceeding as scheduled.

Here’s what you can expect:

The City of York will mark the arrival of the New Year with several food, music, and entertainment at Central Market. The event, hosted by WARM 103.3 FM’s Liz Bell and Chris Tyler, will culminate with the White Rose drop and fireworks at midnight.

Other highlights:

Kids Countdown inside Central Market– 5 to 8 pm, with complimentary hats and noisemakers, family-friendly entertainment including a kids dance party with DJ, photo backdrops and props, glitter tattoos, face painting, magician, music by Mark DeRose (two shows inside MarketView Arts across the street), and a balloon drop countdown.

NEW FOR 2017: At 10 pm, a D.J./Dance Party will take place at Continental Square. Share your playlist suggestions on Facebook and Twitter using the #NYEyorkplaylist hashtag.

More information can be found here.