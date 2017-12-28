× Woman arrested after attempting to pass fraudulent check worth over $2,400 in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman was arrested after attempting to pass a fraudulent check to a bank.

Kara Skidmore, 26, is facing forgery, theft by deception, and false identification to a police officer among other related charges.

On December 20, police responded to the Mid Penn Bank in Steelton for a reported fraud.

Police found that Skidmore attempted to pass a fraudulent check for over $2,400.

She also had a false identification, and lied to officers about her real name.

Skidmore was taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for processing and arraignment.