A couple snow showers Friday, then light snow Saturday and even colder arctic air rings in the New Year

FRIGID BUT QUIET: Clouds have thickened through the night, and they remain here for the rest of Friday. A few snow showers or flurries are possible during the morning, but not much by way of accumulations amount from it. It’s still quite frigid, with readings in the lower to middle teens. Winds are light to quiet, but any breeze drops wind chill values at times into the single digits. A few snow showers are possible for Friday afternoon, but it’s nothing that brings much concern for accumulations. Perhaps just a spotty, light dusting in a couple spots. Clouds linger as the next system draws near. Temperatures are a bit higher, but still unseasonably cold for this time of year. Readings are in the lower to middle 20s. Much of the night is dry, but cloudy and less cold. Overnight low temperatures are in the teens to near 20 degrees. Around 3 A.M. to 4 A.M., light snow showers move in, and turns into a light snow for some.

WEEKEND LIGHT SNOW: Light snow and snow shower chances remain late Friday night through the first half of Saturday as a weak system drifts through the region. The snow showers begin around 3 A.M., and slowly fill in, becoming a light snow for some through early Saturday afternoon. Snow showers from this system end around 2 P.M., however, lake effect snow showers are likely through the rest of the day, especially to the west and northwest. Accumulations range from a coating to two inches of light, fluffy snow. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 20s. A frigid shot of arctic air moves in quickly behind this system. New Year’s Eve is partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with gusty winds. Readings are in the upper teens to lower 20s! Expect brutally cold conditions for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Wind chill values fall below zero at times.

FRIGID START TO THE NEW YEAR: We ring in the New Year with brutally cold temperatures for this time of year. Wind chill values are below zero to start the day, and then wind chill values are only in the single digits during the afternoon. The frigid temperatures continue for Tuesday too, but it’s not as cold. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower to middle 20s. Skies are partly sunny Monday, with more sunshine Tuesday. Temperatures should continue to slowly moderate into Wednesday. We watch for the chance for some snow showers. Highs are in the middle 20s. There’s snow shower potential for Thursday that could need some monitoring. Temperatures are in the 20s.

Have a great weekend and a wonderful, safe New Year!