× Cash 5 Jackpot of $125,000 won in Reading

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold in Berks County for the Thursday, December 28, drawing matched all five balls drawn, 05-13-21-27-41, to win $125,000, less applicable withholding. Smart Mart, 1235 Lancaster Ave., Reading, earns a $500 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 19,300 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

In the 2016-17 fiscal year, the Pennsylvania Lottery awarded more than $77.5 million in prizes in Berks County and contributed more than $31.7 million to programs serving the county’s older residents.

SOURCE: Pa Lottery