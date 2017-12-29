× Lititz man charged after threatening to light relative on fire

LITITZ BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Lititz man is facing charges after he threatened to set a female on fire on Friday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the first block of West Maple Street just after 2 p.m. for a man threatening to light a femaleon fire.

Witnesses at the scene tell police that 63-year-old Haywood Walker chased a female around with lighter fluid threatening to burn her. He is related to the victim.

Walker is charged with making terroristic threats and was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.