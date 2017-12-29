× NFL Week 16: How did our area teams fare?

Week 16 of the NFL Season is in the books.

Here’s a look how our four area teams fared this weekend:

BRONCOS 11, REDSKINS 27

The Washington Redskins were able to capitalize on the incapable Denver Broncos’ offense, and pulled out a victory at home on Sunday.

QB Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and 3 TDs with 1 INT, leading the team to victory.

The Redskins defense held Denver QB Brock Osweiler to 193 yards through the air and picked him off once on a day where the Broncos could only muster one touchdown.

The win brings the Redskins to 7-8, and they will look to complete a .500 season as they head up to face the New York Giants on Sunday @ 1:00.

COLTS 16, RAVENS 23

The Baltimore Ravens kept their playoff hopes alive with a huge home win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

QB Joe Flacco threw for 237 yards and two scores, while his team never trailed in the game.

The victory brought the Ravens’ record to 9-6, and they control their own destiny for the playoffs.

If the team wins, they’re in the playoffs, and will look to capture a victory at home against the lowly Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday @ 4:25 p.m.

STEELERS 34, HOUSTON 6

After a heartbreaking loss to the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers took out their frustrations in a rout of the Houston Texans.

The Steelers never trailed, and didn’t even allow Houston to put points on the board until the final quarter.

Despite missing WR Antonio Brown, the Pittsburgh offense hummed right along, with QB Ben Roethlisberger throwing for 226 yards and 2 TDs.

RB Le’Veon Bell added a score on the ground as well.

The Steelers will look to complete the Browns’ win-less season, when the teams face off in Pittsburgh on Sunday @ 1:00 p.m.

Many Pittsburgh starters are expected to sit out the contest.

RAIDERS 10, EAGLES 19

The Philadelphia Eagles locked up the top spot in the NFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs with a victory over the Oakland Raiders on Christmas night.

Neither team could get its offense going, as they were tied 10-10 late in the fourth quarter.

K Jake Elliott came up clutch and nailed a 48-yard field goal late in the game to give the Eagles’ a 13-10 lead.

On the last play of the contest, the Raiders’ attempted to extend the play with laterals, but one of the backward tosses slipped off the finger tips of QB Derek Carr, and was taken to the end zone by rookie DE Derek Barnett to finalize the score.

The Eagles will face off against the Dallas Cowboys at home in a meaningless game on Sunday @ 1:00 p.m.

Many Philadelphia starters are expected to sit out the contest.