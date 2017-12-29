Noon Year’s Eve Celebration from families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Families rang in the new year a little early at the State Museum of Pennsylvania.

The annual Noon Year's Eve celebration allows kids to celebrate the arrival of 2018, without missing bed time. At noon on Friday, firefly confetti and balloons dropped on the crowd.

Why fireflies?

"The firefly is the state insect," explained Beth Hafer, director of the museum.

Hafer also explained what led the museum to first hold the event, which is now in its twelfth year.

"We heard some other communities in the country did this," Hafer said, "and working with some folks here at the State Museum, it's been a total success for years."