Police investigate armed robbery in Harrisburg

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Susquehanna Township Police are asking for the public’s helping with identifying the man who robbed a Harrisburg Uni-Mart on Christmas Eve.

According to police, the Uni-Mart in the 4300 block of Front Street was robbed at gunpoint at 9:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Armed with a handgun, the suspect fled the store on foot with a small amount of cash.

He is described as a black male, with a salt and pepper colored goatee.

Anyone with information please contact Detective Brown at 717-857-5152 or 106@susquehannatwp.com.