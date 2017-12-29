× Poll: Will you have a New Year’s resolution?

New Year’s Eve is almost upon us.

Of course, as the year is about to turnover, many use this as a chance to try and make a change in their lives.

These are called New Year’s Resolutions.

Often, these are goals or ideas to help make your life better, such as striving to work out more or watch what you eat or attempting to better yourself in some way.

These resolutions can be hard to achieve, but this is the time of year where many start thinking about making a change.

Our question is, will you have a New Year’s resolution?