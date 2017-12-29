× Rockies sign Wade Davis to 3-year, $52 million deal, the highest ever annual value for a relief pitcher

COLORADO– The Colorado Rockies solidified the back of their bullpen, signing P Wade Davis to a 3-year, $52 million deal.

The deal comes with the highest annual per year salary for a relief pitcher.

Davis, 32, has been one of baseball’s best relievers over the past four seasons. He was converted from a starting pitcher while with the Kansas City Royals before being traded last off season to the Chicago Cubs.

Over the past four seasons, Davis has saved 79 games and finished 131 games in total.

In 2017, Davis had an ERA of 2.30 while saving a career-high 32 games.

Davis will replace P Greg Holland, who was an All-Star in his lone year in Colorado.

After losing a season to injury, Holland, 32, saved a National League-leading 41 games with a 3.61 ERA. Holland’s higher ERA was mostly totaled during latter season struggles.

Holland declined a $15 million player option to stay with Colorado in order to test the free agent market.

Now, Davis has set the bar and market for the rest of the relief pitchers still without a team.