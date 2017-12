× Several stores at Hershey Outlets evacuated due to gas odor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Several stores at the Hershey Outlets have been evacuated due to an odor of gas.

The Hershey Fire Department is investigating the situation and evacuated several stores as a precaution.

UGI is on the way to the scene as well.

The Hershey Fire Department posted this message on their Twitter account:

