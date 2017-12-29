Susquehanna Valley EMS hosts ‘Stop the Bleed’ training sessions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- In the wake of several mass shootings in the United States in recent years, Susquehanna Valley EMS is training people how to help save lives before emergency personnel are able to arrive on the scene.

Depending on the injury, EMS officials say it only takes between 5 and 10 minutes for someone to bleed out and die and because of that, they say it is important for every day people to know how to treat a bleeding wound to potentially save a life.

The 'Stop the Bleed' campaign started after officials say it was determined that several of the students in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting could've survived if direct pressure was immediately applied to their wounds.

Officials say if people on the scene know how to apply pressure and stop the bleeding properly, it can be the difference in the injured surviving or succumbing to their injury.

'With all the recent violence that`s going on in the United States, a lot of people tend to shy away from when somebody is injured and we would like them to go forward and help out and be the first responders until the professionals can arrive," explained Adam Marden, Operations Supervisor.

Officials say the first thing you should do it call 911 and make sure the scene is safe for you to help. First, apply pressure to the wound with your hands and apply gauze or packing to the wound. Lastly, apply a tourniquet tightly above the wound and write the time it is, if you are able to do so.

You can learn these techniques at several 'Stop the Bleed' events in our area being held by Susquehanna Valley EMS. The first will be held on January 13th at the Hellam Township Public Works Building. On January 20th and 21st they will hold sessions at the Hempfield Rec Center. For information on how to register, visit svems.org .