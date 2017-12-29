× Will Smith to reportedly produce movie about Michael Jordan’s short minor league baseball career

Michael Jordan is known for his accomplishments in the NBA, and is widely considered the greatest basketball player ever.

Jordan, 54, won six NBA titles and five MVP awards over 15 seasons in the league. He is currently the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

However, it was his one season as a minor league baseball player that has captured the eye of actor and now producer, Will Smith.

According to Philly Voice, Smith is set to produce a film based on Jordan’s minor league career that is currently a screenplay called “The Prospect.”

The film would outline how Jordan retired from the NBA after his father was murdered in the summer of 1993.

It was then that Jordan said he lost his desire to play basketball, and chose to pursue his “first love” and his father’s dream of playing professional baseball.

Jordan was signed by the Chicago White Sox, and played for the team’s minor league league affiliate: the AA Birmingham Barons.

At age 31, Jordan hit .202 with 3 HR and 51 RBIs in 127 games.

After struggling in baseball, Jordan returned to the NBA the following year with a press release that simply stated: “I’m back.”

Reportedly, there is no timeline for the film to be shot.