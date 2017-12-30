Dillsburg New Year’s Eve “Pickle Drop” cancelled

DILLSBURG, York County, Pa.– A long-standing New Year’s Eve tradition in Dillsburg, York County will have to wait this year.

The annual “Pickle Drop” in Dillsburg will not take place on Sunday night, due to brutally cold temperatures and projected wind chills.

Organizers made the decision to cancel the Pickle Drop at Midnight, as well as all other outdoor activities, including the fireworks display.

The borough’s indoor festivities were supposed to go on as planned, however, a heating issue at the elementary school has now cancelled those events too.

This is a milestone year for Dillsburg, but planning committee members say they are now looking forward to December 31, 2018.

“Rather than celebrate the 25th Annual Pickle Drop this year, we’ll just have to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the pickle drop (next year),” said Al Kauffman, a member of the Pickle Drop Committee.

In addition to Dillsburg, all New Year’s Eve festivities planned in Highspire, dauphin County have also been cancelled.