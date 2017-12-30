Dozens take advantage of new Pennsylvania firework laws, preparing to ring in the New Year with a bang

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHREWSBURY, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Some people in one park of York County are looking to ring in the new year with a bang.

After a recent change to firework laws, all types of fireworks are now legal for Pennsylvanians to purchase in state so long as you’re 18 or older and have a valid Pennsylvania ID.

Previously, only those with a commercial permit were legally allowed to shoot off certain types of fireworks in Pennsylvania, and it’s a good time for the change, with New Year's Eve tomorrow, many people are looking to create at home-fireworks displays.

Crowds erupt at the crack of a bright firework once the clock strikes 12 on New Years Eve.

You may notice more booms and crackles this year in Pennsylvania as purchasing and setting off all types of pyrotechnics has become legal in the state.

The updated laws brought many Pyrotechnicians to Phantom Fireworks of Shrewsbury to get a New Year's Eve delight.

“I used to travel pretty far to get some fireworks… but uh, found out, ‘oh my gosh, I can get this stuff here. I don’t have to go all over the place,'" said Rich Freyser of Mount Wolf.

Freyser and his son Dakota frequently made 8 hour trips to Ohio once driving through a tornado to get fireworks.

“I want something that’s going to go up in the air to go boom. I mean, it’s all American," said Freyser. "No more cheesy fountains!"

With two giant boxes of pyrotechnics ready to go, the Freysers can expect quite a few booms come midnight tomorrow.

It’s a positive change, according to a manager of Phantom Fireworks of Shrewsbury. Previously, most of the store’s customers were from out-of-state, but with the new laws, bigger explosives are flying off the shelves and into the hands of community members.

"Bottles rockets, Roman candles, repeaters, and mortars - those are the things they couldn’t get before, and firecrackers also, so those are the things they couldn’t get before, but now they can, and they’re definitely buying them," said Steven Truiett, an assistant manager at the store.

Truiett says the change is a long time coming for Pennsylvania.

“It’s just good to see this business is getting bigger," he added.

Whether you’re going out with a bang or just a little sparkle, there’s a firework for everyone this New Year's Eve.

Phantom Fireworks of Shrewsbury will be open from 9 in the morning until 11:30 at night for any last minute shoppers.