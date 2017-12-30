× Dress in plenty of layers revelers, bitter cold feel takes us into the New Year!

FRIGID NEW YEAR

2017 ends with a bite, as wind chill values drop below zero in the morning Sunday. They don’t get much better later in the day either. While air temperatures are in the upper teens to near 20 degrees, you need to dress for single digit wind chill values. Gusty winds over 20mph will sting exposed skin. Still plenty of cloud cover to limit sunshine. Heading out for New Year’s celebrations, be sure to cover any exposed skin. With wind chill readings dropping back down below zero much of the night, frostbite can set in quickly with prolonged exposure to the numbing cold. More sunshine expected to bring in the New Year, however, morning lows are in the single digits with wind chill values below zero again. Afternoon readings only rebound to the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Breezy conditions have us dressing for single digits and lower teens. Skies are much brighter and we are back into the lower 20s Tuesday. Winds relax a bit too. The warmest day of the week is Wednesday, with highs pushing the 30 degree mark, temperatures are still well below average. A potent Arctic front arrives overnight into Thursday bringing the coldest air of the season. Gusts are strong over 25 to 30 MPH, and highs are only in the lower 20s. Once again, wind chill values are in the single ditties and teens. Still keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure which comes very close to the coastline. All indications right now keep it east of the area.

MORE BITTER COLD

Ending the week, Friday morning lows are near zero to the lower single digits. Afternoon temperatures barely budge through the mid and upper teens. Gusty winds have wind chill values running below zero. It stays bitter cold into the weekend with morning lows again near zero and lower single digits. Plenty of sunshine and calmer winds don’t help temperatures much Saturday, they only rise to the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

