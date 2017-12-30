Light snow Saturday morning; gusty winds and a few snow shower for the afternoon

A weak clipper system brings light snow to the region Saturday morning. Snow showers have arrived, and they continue to slowly fill in through the mid-morning hours, becoming a light snow for many through about 9 A.M. Snow tapers to snow showers during the late morning and ends around noon. However, lake effect snow showers are likely through the rest of the afternoon, especially to the west and northwest. Roads could be slippery or icy, and any surfaces, such as sidewalks, can be troublesome too if left untreated. Accumulations range from a coating to two inches of light, fluffy snow.

Lake effect snow showers, or even a couple snow squalls, could add up to an extra half inch during the afternoon. Should there be a couple snow squalls for some, visibilities could be suddenly reduced, the roads could become slippery or icy, and gusty winds could cause issues too. These winds bring in brutally cold arctic air for the rest of the weekend. Stay with the FOX43 Weather Smart Team for more updates, if necessary, throughout the day.