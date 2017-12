× Multiple crashes slow traffic on Interstate 81

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — Multiple crashes are slowing traffic on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County.

The first crash, reported around 8:30 a.m., has shut down the Southbound lanes of I-81 near mile-marker 87, according to PennDot

Motorists are using the Red detour

The second crash, is in the Northbound lanes of I-81 near mile-marker 77.