Barricaded man surrenders peacefully in York County

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, York Co. — A police incident, involving a barricaded man, ended peacefully in Newberry Township, York County Sunday evening.

Newberry Township Police Chief John Snyder says around 2:15 p.m., his department received information about a wanted man in their jurisdiction. Officers were told 33-year old Nicholas Buchanan was hiding out at the Newberry Estates Mobile Home Park, lot #54. A bench warrant, related to assault charges, had been issued for Buchanan.

Officers went to the home and made contact with Buchanan. They say he then barricaded himself inside the bathroom of the home, claiming to have a firearm and would not come out.

Neighbors were evacuated from the area. A woman and children who were inside the home with Buchanan were also able to escape and were not hurt.

Several other police departments and the York County Quick Response Team responded to the scene to assist.

Chief Snyder tells FOX43 time was of the essence because of the bitter cold temperatures.

“It affects everybody because the tactical officers and the police officers, they can only stay out in this so long. The exposure was an issue and frankly, we were going to move things up on the time frame because of that,” Chief Snyder said.

Negotiators made contact with Buchanan and he surrendered after about three hours without incident or injuries.

Buchanan was taken to York County Central Booking and will then be transported to York County Prison.