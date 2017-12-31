× Cold all week

COLD ALL WEEK: You’ll need the gloves and scarf all week. We welcome 2018 with morning lows in low single digits. Then, we get to only the upper teens despite sunny skies. There will be a few breezes in the afternoon, which will make it feel more like the low teens outside. It will feel like the teens again on Tuesday because of that pesky wind chill. The actual high gets to 24 under sunny skies. On Wednesday, we make it to 30 with another sunny day. The wind will be light.

TRACKING SNOW: We have our eye on Thursday. We got a shot at getting the shovel out again as a snow storm rides up the coast. Even though the computer models we use to forecast keep it just past us right now, they’ve had a bias with coastal storms, lately. Closer to the day, they bring the storm more inland, which gives us snow. I’m anticipating this happens; so, I’d plan for a few inches of snow. If the models are on top of this, then we’ll get cloudy and dry weather. We’ll keep you updated.

COLD AGAIN: It will be rough to be outside on Friday because of the brutal wind chill. At least it will look nice out the window with partly sunny skies. While the actual high is 18, plan for it to feel in the single digits outside. It will feel in the single digits again on Saturday because of the wind chill. We’ll loose the wind Saturday night.

SUNNY SKIES: After sunny and dry weather for most of the week, the trend continues this weekend. We’re tracking some rain or snow for Monday or Tuesday of next week, but it’s too early to pinpoint the exact details. Temperatures get back into the mid 30s next week for a few days, which is closer to average. The average high is 38, and this is traditionally our coldest time of the year.

NEW YEAR: The whole FOX43 Weather team wishes you a happy, healthy, and successful New Year! I can speak on behalf of all us when I say a warm thank you for choosing us for your forecast. I’ll tell you what, we all spend a lot of time behind the scenes analyzing the weather data carefully. It takes anywhere from 30-60+ minutes. We also personally update the 10-day forecast you see on the FOX43 Weather App. We work hard to ensure that we’re giving you the most accurate forecast, and we want to keep you “Weather Smart”. You’ll hear and see about “Weather Smart” on air in 2018. #StayTuned

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson