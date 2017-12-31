First Day of Hikes planned for state parks across PA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, York Co., Pa. -- It may be cold outside, but that's not stopping the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources from holding its annual First Day of Hikes event.

People across the state are encouraged to start the new year on a healthy note by heading to any state park or forest and joining in the agency's free guided walks.

Officials say the walks are less than two-miles long and a great way to cure cabin fever. In addition to the health benefits, DCNR officials say it's also a chance to learn about our state lands.

"Our public lands, our state parks are great places and we encourage recreation all four seasons. Some days are unseasonably warm, other days are unseasonably cold, but it's great to get out there," said Mike Walsh, Deputy Secretary of DCNR.

In our area, walks will be held at Gifford Pinchot and Codorus State Parks in York County, as well as Caledonia State Park which spans parts of Adams and Franklin Counties. A complete list is available on DCNR's online event calendar.