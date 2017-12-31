Nittany Lions end season strong; win Fiesta Bowl against Huskies 35-28

Glendale, Az.– There was no clear favorite leading into Saturday’s game, but once things got going on the field, it didn’t take long to realize the Nittany Lions were the better team.

Thousands of Penn State fans traveled out to warmer temperatures, and of course got a sense of familiarity as the Nittany Lions started out fast, with a play between Trace McSorley and Daesean Hamilton scoring their first possession, 7-0.

Then Saquon Barkley joined in the action, plunging in a short touchdown run, bringing the team up to 14-0. In the second quarter, Barkley goes the distance running 92-yards for a touchdown. That’s the longest touchdown run in the team’s bowl history. That brings the score Penn State 28-7.

The Washington Huskies did battle back in the second half to get within a touchdown shot — but a play by McSorley and Hamilton, and a turnover for Brandon Smith secured the Nittany Lion’s a Fiesta Bowl win, 35-28.