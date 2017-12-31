× One dead, another injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa –Harrisburg police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Brookwood Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a gunshot victim.

Officers arrived to find 26-year-old Keynen Guider unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound in the drivers seat of a vehicle. He was taken to Harrisburg Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they also found a second gunshot victim on a porch in the same block. He was taken to Hershey Medical Center for surgery. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police believe that both victims were in the car when it was shot at.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police or submit the information through Crime Watch.