Skier dies after found unresponsive at Whitetail Resort

MERCERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — Officials at Whitetail Resort say that a middle aged skier was found unresponsive on a slope at the resort around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Whitetail Ski Patrol immediately responded to the incident and CPR was administered. Ski Patrol took the skier from the mountain to local EMS.

The skier was pronounced dead by local EMS.

An investigation is underway.