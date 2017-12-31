× Teenager killed in Lancaster County New Year’s Eve crash

Rapho Township, Lancaster County, PA. – The Manheim Police department is investigating a Sunday evening crash on New Year’s Eve that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl.

Authorities say it happened just after 6:00 P.M. on the 1300- block of Lebanon Road in Rapho Township. They say the teen was a passenger in a white Mazda sport-utility vehicle when it veered off the road and struck a detached garage.

Roads in the area were shutdown until 9:00 P.M. The adult male driver, and two other passengers were also injured and transported to an area hospital. Officials say first-responders made efforts at the scene to save the girl, but succumbed to her injuries.