Would you… ever eat sauerkraut ice cream?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harrisburg, Pa. - After ringing in the new year, people across the area will spend New Year's Day enjoying a pork and sauerkraut dinner. Tradition says it will bring you luck all year long; but would you be willing to try a twist on the meal, say sauerkraut ice cream?

Urban Churn in Harrisburg is known for its off-the-wall flavors, so owner Adam Brackbill decided to take the challenge of taking the bitter side dish and sweetening it up a bit.

Brackbill says it's the perfect balance of sweet, salty and a little bitter. He says the vinegar and dairy gives the dessert a buttermilk taste and even includes pieces of sauerkraut. He says a lot of people were surprised that they liked it; 'surprised' being the key word.

Sauerkraut ice cream was such a hit the shop sold out of the flavor in just two days. Now it was a limited edition flavor, but chances are you'll see it again. Meanwhile, Urban Churn says they have plenty new flavors their debuting in 2018. To find out what flavors they are dishing up, check out Urban Churn's facebook page.