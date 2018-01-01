× A crisp Tuesday, with plenty of blue skies and a cold breeze

COLD SUNSHINE

It’s a cold evening in the teens and single digits. Winds are still breezy, therefore, wind chill values drop to near zero at times. Skies are clear and perfect for viewing the Super Moon, first of two this month. Morning lows dive to the single digits with the snow pack. Bright sunshine helps to push readings to the lower 20s.

Another mostly sunny day for Wednesday, although the clouds stream in during the late afternoon and evening, as the next clipper system rolls east. It is the warmest day of the week, with highs reaching the upper 20s. We continue to watch an area of low pressure off the coast. Models have trended west, so it now looks like our eastern counties could get clipped with snow overnight into Thursday morning. The system is expected to intensify rapidly off the coast, so track and position of when this happens is very crucial to the area seeing snow. We’ll continue to monitor the trend. A more potent blast of Arctic Air hits the area by Friday. Winds are gusty and morning lows drop to near zero. Afternoon readings stay in the lower teens. Wind chill values stay below zero too.

POTENT ARCTIC PUNCH

Again, morning lows are near zero Saturday. Plenty of sunshine, however, the breeze is still with us. Wind chill values stay below zero to lower single digits all day. While it’s another brutal morning in the lower single digits, the winds finally relax. Temperatures moderate by afternoon to the lower and middle 20s Sunday. Plenty of sunshine expected too. Readings are better for Monday, possibly reaching the lower 30s. Next system brings light snow Monday night into Tuesday. Not all the models agree but we’ll be watching for changes.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist