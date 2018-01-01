Brutally cold arctic air begins 2018, with wind chill values in the single digits!

NEW YEAR ARCTIC BLAST: Extreme arctic cold has settled into the region as we welcome 2018! The morning is a brutally cold start, with temperatures beginning below 0 and in the lower to middle single digits. Wind chill values drop as low as -5 to -15 until about mid-morning. After plenty of morning sunshine, skies turn partly sunny during the afternoon. Expect the breeze to remain. Afternoon temperatures are in the teens to near 20 degrees. Wind chill values feel like the single digits during the afternoon. The overnight period is still bitterly cold. There’s still a light wind too. Temperatures are back into the single digits for most, and some are even below 0 again. Wind chill values are below 0 again too.

NOT AS FRIGID/SNOW?: There’s some more sunshine for Tuesday, and temperatures even begin to moderate a bit. However, it’s still breezy. Temperatures during the afternoon reach the lower 20s, so wind chill values feel like the teens. After some morning clouds, expect plenty of afternoon sunshine. Then, after a sunny start Wednesday, clouds increase during the afternoon. We catch a break from the breezes, and temperatures are even a bit higher! It’s no significant warm up, but readings reach the middle to upper 20s. Perhaps a couple spots touch 30 degrees. We’re watching a developing coastal system for Thursday. There’s a chance it clips eastern parts of the area. There’s the potential for absolutely nothing to some snow showers, or even a period of light snow east. It’s still far out, and still very uncertain, but we’ll continue to monitor trends. It depends on how quickly the next burst of arctic air moves into our area. Either way, it’s breezy, with highs in the 20s and wind chill values in the teens.

ANOTHER ARCTIC BLAST: The bitter cold and strong breezes are back again for the weekend! Friday brings partly sunny skies, and bitter cold temperatures in the middle teens. Wind chill values are in the single digits. Saturday brings more sunshine, but still some breezes. Temperatures are likely in the teens again. Wind chill values remain in the single digits. Sunday shows some small moderation in temperatures. Expect readings in the upper teens to lower 20s. Of course, mornings get a brutally cold start too. Morning lows begin in the single digits, and could even dip below 0 for a few spots.

Have a wonderful New Year, and warm wishes for an amazing 2018!