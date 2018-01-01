× Carlisle man wanted for assaulting staff members at bar

CARLISLE — A 22-year-old Carlisle man is facing charges of reckless endangerment, simple assault and criminal mischief after police say he assaulted the staff at a bar after they asked him to leave.

Jarred Tritt, of the 100 block of Linn Drive, was asked to leave by staff members at the Gingerbread Man on Courthouse Avenue on Dec. 28 due to his level of intoxication, according to Carlisle police. He allegedly responded by assaulting a staff member, damaging a door and breaking a large window in close proximity to other bar patrons.

Tritt allegedly left the area before police could arrive. A summary warrant was issued on the charges.