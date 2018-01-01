× Here’s the reaction to Saquon Barkley’s decision to leave Penn State for the NFL

In case you missed it during your New Year’s Eve revelry, Penn State’s Saquon Barkley declared his intention to forgo his senior year with the Nittany Lions to enter the NFL draft Sunday night.

Barkley announced his decision with a post on Instagram at about 8:30 p.m.

The 5-11, 230-pound junior capped a sensational career by leading the Nittany Lions to a 35-28 victory over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday night, rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns and catching seven passes for 38 yards.

He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons at Penn State, and had 47 catches for 594 yards in his final year with the Lions.

Once a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, Barkley won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player, and was voted the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

Barkley is expected to be a high first-round pick in the draft.

Here are some of the reactions to Barkley’s decision on Twitter:

