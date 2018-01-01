Here’s today’s college football bowl game schedule
If you’re a college football fan, the New Year is getting off to a great start.
There are five bowl games on the schedule today, headlined by the College Football Playoff semifinal games at 5 and 8:45 p.m. In the first game of that doubleheader, the Rose Bowl, No. 3 Georgia will take on No. 2 Oklahoma. Then defending national champion Clemson takes on fourth-seeded Alabama in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45.
But there will be plenty of football to watch before that, starting with the Outback Bowl at noon.
Here’s the full bowl schedule:
Outback Bowl
Michigan vs. South Carolina
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Kickoff: Noon
TV: ESPN2
Peach Bowl
No. 12 UCF vs. No. 7 Auburn
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Kickoff: 12:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Citrus Bowl
No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 LSU
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
TV: ABC
Rose Bowl
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oklahoma
Where: Pasadena, California
Kickoff: 5 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Sugar Bowl
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Clemson
Where: New Orleans
Kickoff: 8:45 p.m.
TV: ESPN