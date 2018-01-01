× Here’s today’s college football bowl game schedule

If you’re a college football fan, the New Year is getting off to a great start.

There are five bowl games on the schedule today, headlined by the College Football Playoff semifinal games at 5 and 8:45 p.m. In the first game of that doubleheader, the Rose Bowl, No. 3 Georgia will take on No. 2 Oklahoma. Then defending national champion Clemson takes on fourth-seeded Alabama in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45.

But there will be plenty of football to watch before that, starting with the Outback Bowl at noon.

Here’s the full bowl schedule:

Outback Bowl

Michigan vs. South Carolina

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ESPN2

Peach Bowl

No. 12 UCF vs. No. 7 Auburn

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Citrus Bowl

No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 LSU

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

TV: ABC

Rose Bowl

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oklahoma

Where: Pasadena, California

Kickoff: 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Sugar Bowl

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Clemson

Where: New Orleans

Kickoff: 8:45 p.m.

TV: ESPN