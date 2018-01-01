Here’s today’s college football bowl game schedule

Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma take on Georgia in the Rose Bowl at noon on Monday, Jan. 1. It's the College Football Playoff semifinal. (Getty Images)

If you’re a college football fan, the New Year is getting off to a great start.

There are five bowl games on the schedule today, headlined by the College Football Playoff semifinal games at 5 and 8:45 p.m. In the first game of that doubleheader, the Rose Bowl, No. 3 Georgia will take on No. 2 Oklahoma. Then defending national champion Clemson takes on fourth-seeded Alabama in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45.

But there will be plenty of football to watch before that, starting with the Outback Bowl at noon.

Here’s the full bowl schedule:

Outback Bowl

Michigan vs. South Carolina

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ESPN2

Peach Bowl

No. 12 UCF  vs. No. 7 Auburn

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Citrus Bowl

No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 LSU

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

TV: ABC

Rose Bowl 

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oklahoma

Where: Pasadena, California

Kickoff: 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Sugar Bowl 

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Clemson

Where: New Orleans

Kickoff: 8:45 p.m.

TV: ESPN