× Officials: Dog rescued in two-alarm fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon in Manheim Township, according to York County dispatch.

The blaze broke out at a residence in the 7000 block of Three Ponds Lane, near Glenville Road.

Officials say one person lived in the house but was not home at the time of the fire.

A dog was inside, but was rescued, officials add.

There’s no word on what caused the blaze.

This story has been updated from its previous version.