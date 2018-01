× Today’s FOX43 Poll: Is eating pork and sauerkraut part of your New Year’s Day tradition?

It’s New Year’s Day, the day we all chow down on that traditional pork and sauerkraut meal.

Or do we?

That’s the crux of today’s FOX43 poll. Are you a traditionalist, or does your New Year’s Day menu feature some other entree?

Let us know in the poll below.

