× York County fire crews battle blaze in Manheim Township

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, York County — Fire crews and emergency personnel are on the scene of a structure fire on the 7000 block of Three Ponds Lane near Glenville Road, according to York County emergency dispatches.

It was initially reported that the two-alarm blaze involved entrapment, but subsequent reports indicated all the occupants of the structure were safely evacuated.

FOX43 will have more information on the fire as it becomes available.