× $120,000 Treasure Hunt ticket sold at York County store

YORK — A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $120,000 was sold at a York County beer distributor, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket for the Friday, Dec. 29 drawing was sold at the Red Land Beer & Soda Outlet on 601 Old York Road in York, the Pennsylvania Lottery announcement said.

The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn: 07-21-22-25-28 for the winning jackpot total, less applicable tax withholding. Red Land Beer & Soda Outlet will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Lottery said.

Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize, the Lottery said. Anyone holding a winning Treasure Hunt ticket should promptly sign the back of the ticket, contact the Pennsylvania Lottery at (717) 702-8146, and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.