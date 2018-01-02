× Bills fans donate over $57,000 to QB Andy Dalton’s charity after beating the Ravens, allowing team to clinch playoff berth

BUFFALO– A new trend may be starting in sports: donating to a player’s cause, foundation or charity if he does something you like.

This began last week, when many fans donated to the Shriners Hospital for Children in honor of Los Angeles Rams’ RB Todd Gurley helping many win their fantasy football championships.

Now, Buffalo Bills fans are donating to Cincinnati Bengals’ QB Andy Dalton’s foundation, after he helped defeat the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens’ loss allowed the Bills to clinch a playoff berth for the first time in 17 years.

As of 7 p.m. on Monday, over $35,000 had been donated to the AJD Foundation, which provides support, resources, opportunities & life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children & their families.

Dalton posted at 9:35 p.m. on Monday that over $57,000 had been donated:

In the 24 hours since the 1st donation came in, over 2500 donors and just over $57,000 and counting! Last update for the night! I will update tomorrow. We can’t thank y’all enough! — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 2, 2018

Reportedly, many of the donations have come in at exactly $17.00, representing the 17-year playoff drought the Bills had endured.