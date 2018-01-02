× Harrisburg man charged with providing heroin to victim of fatal overdose

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Harrisburg man is accused of providing heroin and fentanyl to a victim who later died of an overdose, according to Upper Allen Township police.

Ronald Boardley, of the 2000 block of N. Fourth Street, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection to the incident, which occurred in September 2017. Police say the victim was found at a business on Independence Avenue, where the victim was employed. The victim was transported to a hospital, but later died.

Police found several bags of heroin and fentanyl in the victim’s belongings, and an autopsy revealed the victim died from high levels of morphine and fentanyl.

After an investigation, police determined that the victim purchased the heroin from Boardley, and issued an arrest warrant.

Boardley turned himself in on Tuesday, police say.

A preliminary hearing will be held at a later date.