Lancaster County man accused of assaulting female victim

PENN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 50-year-old Manheim man is accused of assaulting a woman last Friday in his Penn Township home, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Mark Allen Schlutker, of the 100 block of Penn Valley Road, is charged with simple assault in the incident, which occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 29.

According to police, Schlutker pushed the victim onto a bed and grabbed her shirt, causing it to tear. He then allegedly slammed the victim to the ground and pulled her hair, causing some of it to dislodge from the scalp. He then pinned the victim’s hands to the ground by sitting on them and punched her several times in the side of the head, police say.

Police took Schlutker into custody and transported him to Central Arraignment for processing.

The victim was treated at an area care facility.