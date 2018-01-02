× Lancaster woman accused of renting furniture and skipping payments

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 21-year-old Lancaster woman is charged with theft of leased property after police say she leased furniture from a Manheim Township store and then failed to make payments on the items.

According to Manheim Township police, Cristal M. Ferreira-Calo leased a living room set valued at $2,113.98 and a bedroom set valued at $1,835.07 from Aaron’s, on the 1500 block of Lititz Pike.

Ferreira-Calo is still at large, police say. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401 or use the anonymous tip line at (717) 569-2816.