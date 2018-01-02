× Man arrested for strangulation in Lower Paxton Twp.

LOWER PAXTON TWP., Dauphin County, PA. — A Lower Paxton man is charged with assault and strangulation after an incident on Lancer Street. It happened on December 26th.

Lower Paxton Township Police were called to Harrisburg Hospital for a patient in the emergency room who reported being assaulted earlier by her child’s father. The victim told police she was with her child’s father, Johnnele Quartmon, for the Christmas holiday. At some point in the evening, she and Quartmon began arguing. The argument led to a physical altercation in which Quartmon allegedly grabbed her by her arm, struck her in the face and pulled her by her hair, throwing her to the floor. The victim says Quartmon then got on top of her and began to shove a blanket into her mouth. The victim said that while he was doing this to her, she was incapable of breathing.

Officers reportedly noticed several injuries on the victim, including several scratches to her neck, a swollen lip and dried blood around her mouth. Her mouth and lips also had several scratches. She had a large, swollen bruise on the left brow bone on her face as well as a bruised left eye. Her left upper arm also had bruising on the underside.

Johnnele Quartmon was arrested for 1 count Strangulation and 1 count Simple Assault.